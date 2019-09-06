Riverhead Capital Management LLC Sells 6,288 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,288 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $5,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 14,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 25,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Shamrock Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 68.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

TSN stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,980,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505,540. The company has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.44. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.77 and a 12-month high of $94.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.11.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.47. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.95 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TSN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Argus raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.86.

In other news, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 43,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $3,600,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sally Grimes sold 57,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $4,910,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.