Riverhead Capital Management LLC Sells 47,619 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,619 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Medical Properties Trust worth $4,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director G Steven Dawson bought 7,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.07 per share, for a total transaction of $135,091.32. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 76,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,777.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider R Steven Hamner sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $1,243,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,312,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,331,245.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MPW. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $21.00 price objective on Medical Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

MPW traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.18. 2,025,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,850,514. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.13. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $19.19. The company has a quick ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.56.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 129.20%. The company had revenue of $192.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.99%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

