Riverhead Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 27,460 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $6,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Allstate by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Glenn T. Shapiro sold 22,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $2,278,381.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,584 shares in the company, valued at $2,615,196.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total transaction of $228,351.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,836 shares of company stock valued at $13,071,947 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays set a $125.00 target price on shares of Allstate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.25.

Shares of Allstate stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.14. The stock had a trading volume of 451,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,272. The firm has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.82. Allstate Corp has a 12 month low of $77.00 and a 12 month high of $109.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.09 and its 200 day moving average is $98.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.78%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

