Riverhead Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $7,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,825,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,529 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 19,589.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,085,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,506,000 after buying an additional 1,079,553 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 8,563.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 788,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,560,000 after purchasing an additional 779,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,910,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,192,000 after purchasing an additional 703,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,726,000. 92.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.39. The company had a trading volume of 879,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,495. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.28. Dollar General Corp. has a 12 month low of $98.08 and a 12 month high of $161.09. The company has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.55.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

DG has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on Dollar General and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Dollar General from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Dollar General from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp set a $180.00 price target on Dollar General and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $142.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.29.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.