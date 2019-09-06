River Oaks Capital LLC Increases Position in Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK)

River Oaks Capital LLC lifted its position in Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) by 54.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,518 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC owned about 0.60% of Meridian Bank worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRBK. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Meridian Bank by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 496,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bank by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 61,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bank by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 46.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Meridian Bank stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $17.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,159. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.43. Meridian Bank has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $18.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.08 million, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of -0.09.

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meridian Bank will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MRBK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Meridian Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Meridian Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for retail and commercial customers primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and south New Jersey. It offers non-interest bearing deposits and time deposits, as well as interest checking, money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as homeowner mortgages.

