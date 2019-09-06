River Oaks Capital LLC Has $3.91 Million Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

River Oaks Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Western Alliance Bancorporation comprises approximately 4.1% of River Oaks Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. River Oaks Capital LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $3,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WAL. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 21,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 15,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 180.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of WAL traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.76. The company had a trading volume of 43,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,209. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $37.39 and a twelve month high of $60.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.83 and its 200-day moving average is $44.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.65.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 39.87%. The business had revenue of $267.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 24.15%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

