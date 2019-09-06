Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) Upgraded to Neutral by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

RIO has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rio Tinto from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays downgraded Rio Tinto from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Renaissance Capital downgraded Rio Tinto from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Rio Tinto from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Rio Tinto from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.77.

Shares of RIO traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.33. 128,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,032,862. The company has a market cap of $65.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.53 and its 200-day moving average is $57.64. Rio Tinto has a 52 week low of $44.62 and a 52 week high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 238.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 491 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 234.1% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

