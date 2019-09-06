Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) Raised to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Rio Tinto from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rio Tinto from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.77.

NYSE RIO opened at $52.17 on Tuesday. Rio Tinto has a 52-week low of $44.62 and a 52-week high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $65.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.53 and a 200-day moving average of $57.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 238.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 491 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 234.1% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

