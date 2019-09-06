Reviewing IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) and Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT)

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) and Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IHS Markit and Pintec Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IHS Markit $4.01 billion 6.72 $542.30 million $1.98 33.92 Pintec Technology $153.10 million 0.77 $310,000.00 N/A N/A

IHS Markit has higher revenue and earnings than Pintec Technology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for IHS Markit and Pintec Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IHS Markit 1 4 8 0 2.54 Pintec Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

IHS Markit presently has a consensus price target of $61.83, suggesting a potential downside of 7.95%. Given IHS Markit’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe IHS Markit is more favorable than Pintec Technology.

Profitability

This table compares IHS Markit and Pintec Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IHS Markit 10.49% 10.13% 5.11% Pintec Technology N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.2% of IHS Markit shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Pintec Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of IHS Markit shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Pintec Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

IHS Markit beats Pintec Technology on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Resources segment provides upstream, midstream, downstream, and power/gas/coal/renewables services. This segment also offers data for manufacturing processes, as well as capital expenditure, cost, price, production, trade, demand, and capacity industry analysis and forecasts. The company's Transportation segment provides authoritative analysis, as well as sales and production forecasts for light vehicles, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, powertrains, components, and technology systems; and performance measurement tools and marketing solutions for carmakers, dealers, and agencies. It also offers comprehensive data on ships, as well as monthly import and export statistics on approximately 90 countries; and specifications for military vehicles, naval vessels, and aircraft types. The company's Consolidated Markets & Solutions segment provides discovery technologies, research tools, and software-based engineering decision engines; components and devices, performance analytics, and end market intelligence for technology, media, and telecom industries; and economic and risk data, forecast, and analytic tools. Its Financial Services segment provides pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial markets participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers. IHS Markit Ltd. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Pintec Technology

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its open platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users. Its technology platform include a lending solution for borrowers to originate loans; a lending solution for borrowers who want to finance online purchases; and a wealth management solution for asset management companies and insurance companies to facilitate the sales of products. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited has a strategic cooperation agreement with China National Investment & Guaranty Corporation to develop digital lending technologies in China; a strategic partnership with Best Wonder Co. Ltd. to develop digital lending solutions to support small and micro-sized enterprises; and a partnership with China UnionPay Merchant Services Co., Ltd. to develop customized digital lending solutions to serve small and micro-sized enterprises. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

