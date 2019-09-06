Revain Price Hits $0.0720 (R)

Revain (CURRENCY:R) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 6th. During the last seven days, Revain has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Revain has a total market cap of $34.88 million and $1.29 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0720 or 0.00000699 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Kuna, YoBit and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Revain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009689 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00211536 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.26 or 0.01270613 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000137 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00084592 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00016629 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Revain Profile

Revain launched on August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 484,450,000 tokens. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Revain is revain.org

Revain Token Trading

Revain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip, Kucoin, BitForex, Cryptopia, Kuna, YoBit, OKEx, HitBTC, C-CEX, BTC-Alpha and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Revain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.