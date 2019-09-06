Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) in a report issued on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RTN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of Restaurant Group in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 166.50 ($2.18).

Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of GBX 110.10 ($1.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 222.94 ($2.91). The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.86. The firm has a market cap of $625.18 million and a PE ratio of 53.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 145.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 133.70.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. This is a boost from Restaurant Group’s previous dividend of $1.47. This represents a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Restaurant Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.50%.

Restaurant Group Company Profile

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

