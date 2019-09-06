Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 24,372 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,372 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 150.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.5% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.8% in the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $120.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,628. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.27 and its 200-day moving average is $113.15. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.68 and a fifty-two week high of $120.82.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

