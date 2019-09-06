Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases 4,176 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned 0.27% of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 348.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 188,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 244,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JHMD stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $27.69. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,725. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.97. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a one year low of $24.69 and a one year high of $29.80.

