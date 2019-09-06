Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys 10,216 Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) by 196.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,216 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned 0.21% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NYF. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $821,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $617,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 22,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 9,166 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 29,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the period.

Shares of NYF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.63. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,511. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.44 and a 12-month high of $57.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.44.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.101 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

