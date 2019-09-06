Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires 4,982 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,982 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 49.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 305.8% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 62.5% during the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Planning Services Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $62,000.

NASDAQ VCIT traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $91.65. 114,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,001,554. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.09. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.95 and a 12 month high of $92.23.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.261 per share. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

