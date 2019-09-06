ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Sets New 1-Year High at $140.43

Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $140.43 and last traded at $140.36, with a volume of 17625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.83.

RMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.06.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. ResMed had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.17, for a total value of $369,510.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,424,229.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 6,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.16, for a total transaction of $785,882.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,988 shares in the company, valued at $34,619,462.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,324 shares of company stock worth $9,478,474. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 65.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

