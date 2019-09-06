Reshape Lifesciences Inc (OTCMKTS:RSLS) Major Shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund Acquires 200,000 Shares

Reshape Lifesciences Inc (OTCMKTS:RSLS) major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.07 per share, with a total value of $14,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Armistice Capital Master Fund also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 8th, Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 350,000 shares of Reshape Lifesciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.07 per share, with a total value of $24,500.00.

On Friday, July 26th, Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 500,000 shares of Reshape Lifesciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.08 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00.

Reshape Lifesciences stock remained flat at $$0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 23,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,183. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average of $0.16. Reshape Lifesciences Inc has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $10.64.

Reshape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical device company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.45 million during the quarter. Reshape Lifesciences had a negative return on equity of 86.52% and a negative net margin of 689.90%.

Reshape Lifesciences Company Profile

ReShape Lifesciences Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design and development of devices that use neuroblocking technology to treat obesity, metabolic diseases, and other gastrointestinal disorders. Its proprietary neuroblocking technology, vBloc Therapy is designed to intermittently block the vagus nerve using electrical impulses.

