Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repay from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

RPAY traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,600. Repay has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $419.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.93 and a beta of -0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.90.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Repay stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 240,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.74% of Repay as of its most recent SEC filing. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

