Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,804,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.50% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $263,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,530,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,192,000 after purchasing an additional 117,893 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 484,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,265,000 after buying an additional 7,360 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 308.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 606,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,962,000 after buying an additional 457,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNW traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.76. 24,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,749. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.12. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $77.19 and a 52-week high of $99.81.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $869.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.16 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.738 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 64.98%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI lowered Pinnacle West Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $92.00 price objective on Pinnacle West Capital and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.33.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

