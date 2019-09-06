Rego Payment Architectures (OTCMKTS:RPMT) Trading 5% Higher

Shares of Rego Payment Architectures Inc (OTCMKTS:RPMT) traded up 5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21, 181,729 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 240% from the average session volume of 53,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.18.

Rego Payment Architectures Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RPMT)

Rego Payment Architectures, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company that delivers an online and mobile payment platform solution for families in the United States and Europe. Its system allows parents and their children to manage, allocate funds, and track their expenditures, savings, and charitable giving on a mobile device, as well as online through its Web portal.

