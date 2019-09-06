Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $28,000 Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 528.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Shares of XSLV stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.03. The company had a trading volume of 280,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,140. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.70. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $40.62 and a one year high of $51.25.

