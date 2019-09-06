Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 225 Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALXN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Aradhana Sarin sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $76,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,532. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.78, for a total transaction of $597,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,873.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $177.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.12.

NASDAQ:ALXN traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,429,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,775. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.56 and a 52-week high of $141.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.31. The company has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.51. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

