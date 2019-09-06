Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 310 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ROST. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 524.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,272,506 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $126,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,815 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth about $49,087,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,088,490 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $505,856,000 after purchasing an additional 456,445 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 21.0% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,410,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $224,456,000 after purchasing an additional 418,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 83.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 842,895 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $83,548,000 after purchasing an additional 383,891 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider James S. Fassio sold 85,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.85, for a total value of $8,937,204.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Orban sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 543,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,753,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 215,238 shares of company stock valued at $22,279,714. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ROST traded up $3.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,295,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.84. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.91 and a twelve month high of $109.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.80.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 49.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

ROST has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $100.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Guggenheim set a $120.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Cowen set a $116.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.61.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

