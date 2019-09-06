ReddCoin (RDD) Trading Up 13.7% Over Last 7 Days

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 6th. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $38.10 million and $34,707.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including C-Patex, Upbit, BiteBTC and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.74 or 0.00760408 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00018636 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00230928 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005606 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003530 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00011088 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002869 BTC.

About ReddCoin

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

ReddCoin Coin Trading

ReddCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Crex24, Upbit, Bleutrade, C-Patex, BiteBTC, Bisq, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars.

