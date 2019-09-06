RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) Shares Sold by Partners Capital Investment Group LLP

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP cut its holdings in RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 539,798 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,551 shares during the period. RealPage comprises approximately 3.2% of Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP owned 0.57% of RealPage worth $31,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of RealPage by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,158,829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $244,747,000 after buying an additional 221,355 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in RealPage by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,441,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $208,860,000 after purchasing an additional 692,342 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in RealPage by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,954,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $179,278,000 after purchasing an additional 372,878 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in RealPage by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,504,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,227 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in RealPage by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,831,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,146,000 after purchasing an additional 262,924 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Thomas C. Ernst, Jr. sold 1,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $75,162.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,831,755.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stephen T. Winn sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $12,584,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,210,873 shares in the company, valued at $76,188,129.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 730,465 shares of company stock worth $43,689,415. 17.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of RealPage in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of RealPage in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RealPage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of RP stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.98. 212,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.19. RealPage Inc has a 12 month low of $42.90 and a 12 month high of $66.25. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.16 and a beta of 1.33.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.21 million. RealPage had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RealPage Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

