Reading International (NASDAQ:RDIB) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDIB)’s share price rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.65 and last traded at $22.65, approximately 0 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.55.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.91.

About Reading International (NASDAQ:RDIB)

Reading International, Inc engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Theatrical Motion Picture Exhibition (Cinema Exhibition) and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

