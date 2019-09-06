Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Stake Raised by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,764 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $19,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RJF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 814,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,606,000 after purchasing an additional 35,034 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,040,000 after acquiring an additional 102,797 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 101,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey P. Julien sold 15,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $1,238,264.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,111,535.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RJF. Citigroup set a $87.00 price target on shares of Raymond James and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.88.

Shares of Raymond James stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $80.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,168. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.52. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $69.11 and a 52-week high of $96.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). Raymond James had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

