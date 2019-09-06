Raymond James Lowers Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) to Market Perform

Raymond James downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has $60.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $65.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $56.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Macquarie lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Shares of SAVE stock opened at $37.32 on Tuesday. Spirit Airlines has a 52 week low of $35.09 and a 52 week high of $65.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.43.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Spirit Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Edward M. Christie III purchased 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.93 per share, for a total transaction of $99,583.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.92 per share, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,051 shares of company stock worth $211,885 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,227,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,250,000 after purchasing an additional 39,004 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,768,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,603,000 after purchasing an additional 94,529 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,341,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $251,464,000 after purchasing an additional 114,209 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 328.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,135,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $149,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,807,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $148,415,000 after purchasing an additional 440,339 shares during the last quarter.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

