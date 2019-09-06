Rathbone Brothers plc Makes New $348,000 Investment in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBND)

Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBND) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $551,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 207,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,110,000 after buying an additional 13,195 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter.

IBND traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,911. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $32.21 and a 52-week high of $34.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.0191 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital International Corporate Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Aggregate ex-USD > $1B: Corporate Bond Index (the Index), an index that tracks the investment-grade corporate sector of the global bond market outside of the United States.

