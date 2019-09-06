Rathbone Brothers plc Has $447,000 Stock Position in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Motco grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 2,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an “equal” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

BTI stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.66. 1,341,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,146,966. British American Tobacco PLC has a one year low of $30.67 and a one year high of $49.40. The stock has a market cap of $76.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

