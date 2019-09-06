Rathbone Brothers plc Acquires 2,000 Shares of Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB)

Rathbone Brothers plc increased its holdings in shares of Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Eventbrite by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 71,050 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Eventbrite during the 2nd quarter worth $301,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Eventbrite during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eventbrite during the 2nd quarter worth $801,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Eventbrite by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 147,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 19,443 shares during the last quarter. 51.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

In other Eventbrite news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 57,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $939,835.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patrick David Poels sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $460,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,889.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eventbrite stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.23. 388,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88. Eventbrite Inc has a 1 year low of $15.30 and a 1 year high of $40.25.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.44 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 23.53%. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Eventbrite Inc will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EB shares. William Blair started coverage on Eventbrite in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $20.00 price target on Eventbrite and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB).

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.