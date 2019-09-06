Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram Sells 24,778 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Stock

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 24,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $3,484,282.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE VMW traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $148.03. The stock had a trading volume of 42,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.71. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.69 and a 1-year high of $206.80. The company has a market cap of $59.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.89.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.45. VMware had a return on equity of 51.08% and a net margin of 66.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Cleveland Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wedbush set a $210.00 price target on VMware and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on VMware from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on VMware from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 18,560 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in VMware in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in VMware by 0.9% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 18,622 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in VMware by 169.3% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 52,477 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $9,472,000 after buying an additional 32,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in VMware by 305.4% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 326,502 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after buying an additional 245,968 shares in the last quarter. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

