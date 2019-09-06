Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.7% of Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 5,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 21,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,705,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,297,745. The company has a market cap of $351.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.69 and a 200-day moving average of $109.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.11 and a 1-year high of $119.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $109.91 per share, with a total value of $2,000,362.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,737.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $122.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

