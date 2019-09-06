Quantum Corp (OTCMKTS:QMCO) CAO Lewis W. Moorehead Purchases 8,331 Shares

Quantum Corp (OTCMKTS:QMCO) CAO Lewis W. Moorehead acquired 8,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.94 per share, for a total transaction of $49,486.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

QMCO stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.00. 135,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,131. Quantum Corp has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $6.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Quantum in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Quantum from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th.

Quantum Corporation provides scale-out storage, archive, and data protection solutions for small businesses and multi-national enterprises in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext 5 software and hardware that offer file sharing and archiving in purpose-built configurations of metadata controllers, expansion appliances, and disk and archive enabled libraries; Xcellis product, which optimizes workflow and shared access by combining functions into a compact, space, and energy-saving solution; and Lattus Object Storage solutions that enable high volumes of data to be available to extract valuable information.

