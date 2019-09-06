Quantamental Technologies LLC Sells 490 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Quantamental Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,089 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 871 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.95. The stock had a trading volume of 14,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,208. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 52-week low of $113.52 and a 52-week high of $170.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.20 and a 200 day moving average of $134.76.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.49. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.99% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $534.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on JAZZ shares. Mizuho set a $148.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets set a $208.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.86.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Catherine A. Sohn sold 726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $98,481.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,713.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Treacy sold 4,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $600,575.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

