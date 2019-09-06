Quantamental Technologies LLC Raises Stock Position in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)

Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 170.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,580 shares during the quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in WPX Energy were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WPX. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

WPX traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.60. The stock had a trading volume of 12,130,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,767,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.78, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.78. WPX Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $8.79 and a twelve month high of $20.80.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.34 million. WPX Energy had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 2.28%. WPX Energy’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of WPX Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays set a $14.00 target price on shares of WPX Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Guggenheim set a $18.00 target price on shares of WPX Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, Imperial Capital lifted their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

