Quantamental Technologies LLC Raises Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 187.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,814 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,457,000 after purchasing an additional 31,725 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 262.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 44,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 32,574 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $297,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,170 shares in the company, valued at $5,967,256.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $3,499,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,863,510.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,840. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MANH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Manhattan Associates has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.50.

NASDAQ MANH traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.17. 9,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,954. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.54 and its 200-day moving average is $67.35. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.01 and a 1 year high of $89.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.00 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

