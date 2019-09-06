Quantamental Technologies LLC Purchases 6,827 Shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG)

Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 322.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,827 shares during the quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 7.4% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 0.3% during the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 163,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 1.0% during the second quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 67,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 6.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 6.7% during the second quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. William Blair assumed coverage on Chegg in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Chegg from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Chegg from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

In other news, CMO Esther Lem sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total value of $1,964,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 306,345 shares in the company, valued at $12,033,231.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael A. Osier sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.90, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 522,593 shares in the company, valued at $24,509,611.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,130,114 shares of company stock valued at $47,708,823. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHGG traded down $0.94 on Friday, reaching $34.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,367. Chegg Inc has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 13.22 and a current ratio of 13.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 382.67, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.51.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $93.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chegg Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

