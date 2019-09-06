Quantamental Technologies LLC Purchases 4,715 Shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO)

Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) by 5,547.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Brink’s by 307.1% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,668,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,483,000 after buying an additional 1,259,015 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Brink’s by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,075,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,555,000 after buying an additional 40,248 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in Brink’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,269,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Brink’s by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 541,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,004,000 after buying an additional 41,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC increased its position in Brink’s by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 325,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,390,000 after buying an additional 6,856 shares in the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brink's alerts:

Brink’s stock traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.91. The stock had a trading volume of 366,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,755. Brink’s has a 12 month low of $59.08 and a 12 month high of $93.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.98 million. Brink’s had a return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brink’s will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

BCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on Brink’s from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Brink’s from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brink’s (NYSE:BCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.