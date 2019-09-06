Quantamental Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,088,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,583,000 after buying an additional 29,427 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 595,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,832,000 after buying an additional 10,863 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 13,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 552.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on UTHR. Jefferies Financial Group raised United Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group raised United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.36.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Richard Giltner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total transaction of $395,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $395,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Raymond Dwek sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $285,412.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,412.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Therapeutics stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.63. The stock had a trading volume of 7,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,752. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $74.31 and a 1 year high of $129.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.92.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $2.26. United Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $373.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

