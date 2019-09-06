Quantamental Technologies LLC Invests $422,000 in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT)

Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,554,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 765,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,722,000 after acquiring an additional 439,078 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,465,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,659,000 after acquiring an additional 391,050 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 209.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 554,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,045,000 after acquiring an additional 375,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 977.8% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 395,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,181,000 after acquiring an additional 358,731 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joseph Hissong sold 19,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $961,289.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,468.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 9,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $498,249.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 217,241 shares in the company, valued at $10,864,222.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,849 shares of company stock worth $1,649,299 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ESNT. ValuEngine lowered shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

Shares of ESNT stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,273. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.07 and a 200 day moving average of $46.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. Essent Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $31.08 and a 12-month high of $50.51.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $211.89 million for the quarter. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.34% and a return on equity of 21.05%. Research analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.37%.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

