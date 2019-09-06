Quantamental Technologies LLC Has $442,000 Stock Holdings in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,957 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in T-Mobile Us by 272.8% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 343 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.83. 1,615,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,051,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.32 and its 200 day moving average is $75.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.42. T-Mobile Us Inc has a one year low of $59.96 and a one year high of $85.22.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.89%. T-Mobile Us’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $87.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. HSBC set a $85.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.55.

In related news, COO G Michael Sievert sold 9,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $703,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 533,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,314,357.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

