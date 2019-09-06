Quantamental Technologies LLC Has $378,000 Stake in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Quantamental Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,975 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,711 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BPOP. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Popular during the second quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Popular during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in Popular by 18.9% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Popular during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Popular during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPOP traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.44. The company had a trading volume of 461,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,939. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.44. Popular Inc has a 1-year low of $44.22 and a 1-year high of $58.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.21.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.12. Popular had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $614.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Popular Inc will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 25.16%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BPOP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Popular in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Popular currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.75.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

