Quantamental Technologies LLC Has $361,000 Position in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO)

Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) by 71.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Taubman Centers were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Taubman Centers by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 755,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,349,000 after purchasing an additional 53,984 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 382.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 14,503 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Taubman Centers by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 174.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 170,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Embler acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.11 per share, with a total value of $195,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,762.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TCO shares. Deutsche Bank set a $60.00 target price on shares of Taubman Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Taubman Centers from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho set a $43.00 target price on shares of Taubman Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup set a $43.00 target price on shares of Taubman Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Taubman Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.40.

Taubman Centers stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.00. 713,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,415. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.70 and a 12 month high of $64.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.32.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $161.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.17 million. Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 9.68%. Taubman Centers’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

