Quantamental Technologies LLC Has $324,000 Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.4% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 6.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 61,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 87.7% during the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Jack E. Corrigan sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $1,926,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $2,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jack E. Corrigan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $2,570,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,301,100 in the last quarter. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. BTIG Research downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley set a $28.00 target price on American Homes 4 Rent and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

NYSE AMH traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $25.17. The company had a trading volume of 72,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,777. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.98 and its 200-day moving average is $24.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $26.00.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $281.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.04 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.