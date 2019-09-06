Quantamental Technologies LLC Grows Stake in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 250.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco grew its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 937.0% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRAH traded up $3.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.92. The company had a trading volume of 971,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,143. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a 52-week low of $82.12 and a 52-week high of $121.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The company had revenue of $763.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PRAH shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Svb Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.17.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

