Quantamental Technologies LLC Cuts Stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Quantamental Technologies LLC reduced its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,619 shares during the quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CUBE. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 21.7% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 26.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 3.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,861,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,699,000 after buying an additional 94,428 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 175,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CUBE. ValuEngine cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price objective on shares of CubeSmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America cut shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CubeSmart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

Shares of CUBE stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,168,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,524. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.17. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $27.19 and a 52 week high of $36.32.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $159.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.86 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 29.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

In other CubeSmart news, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 17,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $636,917.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,160,966.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 32,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,145,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,938. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,707 shares of company stock worth $4,669,870. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

