Quantamental Technologies LLC Acquires 2,803 Shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 610.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Cabot Microelectronics were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Cabot Microelectronics by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cabot Microelectronics in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Cabot Microelectronics in the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

CCMP stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,420. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 1.37. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a 52-week low of $82.24 and a 52-week high of $132.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $271.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.80 million. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 11.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CCMP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. CL King started coverage on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.20.

In other Cabot Microelectronics news, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 5,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total transaction of $641,082.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,294,611.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David H. Li sold 27,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $3,134,129.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,991,893.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,758 shares of company stock worth $4,458,015 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

