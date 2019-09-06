Quantamental Technologies LLC Acquires 2,793 Shares of STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM)

Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,598 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 555.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. 3.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STM shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.60 to $19.20 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.92 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.02.

STMicroelectronics stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.21. The stock had a trading volume of 158,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,401. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.94 and its 200 day moving average is $17.09. STMicroelectronics NV has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $19.68.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics NV will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

