Quantamental Technologies LLC Acquires 2,528 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF)

Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the second quarter valued at about $620,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 14.1% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 6.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 528,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

SF stock traded up $1.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.46. The company had a trading volume of 421,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,122. Stifel Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $61.94. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.06 and a 200 day moving average of $56.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $800.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Stifel Financial’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Stifel Financial Corp will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

In other Stifel Financial news, Director John P. Dubinsky sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total value of $82,065.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,456 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,117.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total transaction of $133,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,359.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $630,360. 3.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

